Dance for Dance Award to Deborah Jowitt

Time: November 18, 2016 from 7pm to 11pm
Location: The Clemente Center
Street: 107 Suffolk St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.markdegarmodance.o…
Phone: dancefordance2016.eventbrite.com
Event Type: party/performances
Organized By: Audrey Ross
 Mark DeGarmo Dance will honor renowned dance writer DEBORAH JOWITT with the 2016 "Educational Visionary" Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate her many accomplishments.   Fellow dance writer/dancer/choreographer Gus Solomons jr will present the award, and comedian Nat Towsen will serve as MC for the evening, which will also include drinks, hors d'oeuvres, a student performance, a dance lesson, and a silent auction.

