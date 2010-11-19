danceart.

Cornfield Dance with guests The Bang Group

Event Details

Time: June 6, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: outdoors
Street: East 11th St. bet. 2nd &amp; 3rd Avenues
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.cornfielddance.org
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Cornfield Dance, led by Artistic Director Ellen Cornfield, will be joined by guest artists from David Parker's The Bang Group, for a joint day of live dance, staged to move up and down East 11th Street (bet. 2nd & 3rd Avenues).  Audiences will be encouraged to watch the dances from any viewpoint and move about freely.  Each of the two 1/2 hour performances will be followed by a brief Q&A with Ellen Cornfield, composer Andrea Brade, and the company dancers.  The performances will be preceded by a Cunningham-based technique class taught by former Cunningham dancer Andrea Weber.  All events are free.  Class time is 12:15 pm; performances at 2 and 3:30 pm.

