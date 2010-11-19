Cornfield Dance with guests The Bang Group

Cornfield Dance, led by Artistic Director Ellen Cornfield, will be joined by guest artists from David Parker's The Bang Group, for a joint day of live dance, staged to move up and down East 11th Street (bet. 2nd & 3rd Avenues). Audiences will be encouraged to watch the dances from any viewpoint and move about freely. Each of the two 1/2 hour performances will be followed by a brief Q&A with Ellen Cornfield, composer Andrea Brade, and the company dancers. The performances will be preceded by a Cunningham-based technique class taught by former Cunningham dancer Andrea Weber. All events are free. Class time is 12:15 pm; performances at 2 and 3:30 pm.