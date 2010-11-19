Choreographer/designer Alice Farley continues 40 years of work exploring geometrics of the human body, the magnification of human proportion, and the language of movement and shapes in her new "Conversations with Monsters: Experiments in Puppetry and Dance," commissioned by the Bronx Museum of the Arts. The event will also include a talk by Farley, whose new creation is inspired by the work of Oskar Schlemmer, Jean Benoit and Mask Dance traditions from non-Western Cultures. Performers are Mark Mindek, Susana Botero, Baldapo, Isryel Jules (aka Tales) and stiltdancers Lily G. Cummings and Hilde Wohler. Admission is free.