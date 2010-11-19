Time: December 5, 2019 at 7:30pm to December 7, 2019 at 8:30pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St.
City/Town: NY
Phone: 2123490438
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Chen Dance Center presents the next edition of "newsteps: a choreographer's series," which, since 1994, has presented hundreds of dancers and choreographers creating new work. Each choreographer receives a stipend, free rehearsal space, and three public performances at Chen Dance Center. Chosen through a public audition to present works at the December performances are Alice Halter, Caitlin Javech, Susanne McHugh, Jessica Alexander & Madison Doyle, Catherine Eng, and Amanda Spilinga.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Chen Dance Center's "newsteps" to add comments!
Join danceart.