Chen Dance Center's "newsteps"

Chen Dance Center presents the next edition of "newsteps: a choreographer's series," which, since 1994, has presented hundreds of dancers and choreographers creating new work. Each choreographer receives a stipend, free rehearsal space, and three public performances at Chen Dance Center. Chosen through a public audition to present works at the December performances are Alice Halter, Caitlin Javech, Susanne McHugh, Jessica Alexander & Madison Doyle, Catherine Eng, and Amanda Spilinga.