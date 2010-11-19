danceart.

Buglisi Dance Theatre Up Close: A Benefit Performance Event

Buglisi Dance Theatre Up Close: A Benefit Performance Event

Time: June 22, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 W 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.buglisidance.org
Phone: 212.719.3301
Event Type: benefit/performance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Jun 17, 2017

Carmen de Lavallade and Paul Bogaev will host "Up Close: A Benefit Performance Event" to support the creative works and educational programs of Jacqulyn Buglisi's Buglisi Dance Theatre.  The performance, with live music and champagne reception, will feature works from the company's repertory, including "Threshold," danced by guests PeiJu Chien-Pott and Ben Schultz; "Sospiri," danced by guests Virginie Mecene and Kevin Predmore; and excerpts from Buglisi's new ballet "Moss I," with commissioned music played live by composer Paula Jeanine Bennett.

