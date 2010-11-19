danceart.

Buglisi Dance Theatre

Event Details

Time: December 10, 2019 at 6pm to December 12, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://buglisidance.org
Phone: 212.719.3301
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 33 minutes ago

Event Description

Buglisi Dance Theatre celebrates its 26th anniversary season with a program of works by artistic director Jacqulyn Buglisi, company principal dancer Virginie Mecene, Kristine Bendul and Abdiel Jacobsen, and Meagan King.   The program will feature two world premieres by Ms. Buglisi, and a NYC premiere by Ms. Mecene, peformed by a a company of brilliant dancers known for their power and passion.

