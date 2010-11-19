Buglisi Dance Theatre celebrates its 26th anniversary season with a program of works by artistic director Jacqulyn Buglisi, company principal dancer Virginie Mecene, Kristine Bendul and Abdiel Jacobsen, and Meagan King. The program will feature two world premieres by Ms. Buglisi, and a NYC premiere by Ms. Mecene, peformed by a a company of brilliant dancers known for their power and passion.