Brenner/Jowers/Mendl Shaw Art Show

Creative people create and, during covid, dancers Christine Jowers, Janis Brenner, and JoAnna Mendl Shaw turned their attention to "visual choreography." Their art show, called "Doodles, Collages, and Paintings: Dancers Pivot to Visual Choreography," will be shown at the Susan Eley Fine Art Gallery in NYC, March 14-21. Admission is free, and daily hours, March 15-21, are from 11 am to 7 PM. Opening Reception is March 14, 6 to 9 PM.