Brenner/Jowers/Mendl Shaw Art Show

Time: March 14, 2022 at 6pm to March 21, 2022 at 8pm
Location: Susan Eley Fine Art Gallery
Street: 46 W. 90th St. 2nd floor
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://visualchoreography@gma…
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: art, by, dancers
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Creative people create and, during covid, dancers Christine Jowers, Janis Brenner, and JoAnna Mendl Shaw turned their attention to "visual choreography." Their art show, called "Doodles, Collages, and Paintings: Dancers Pivot to Visual Choreography," will be shown at the Susan Eley Fine Art Gallery in NYC, March 14-21. Admission is free, and daily hours, March 15-21, are from 11 am to 7 PM. Opening Reception is March 14, 6 to 9 PM.
