Beth Jucovy's Dance Visions NY presents "Evening"

Time: November 7, 2020 at 7:30pm to December 13, 2020 at 7:30pm
Location: three different segments from three different locations
Website or Map: http://dancevisionsny.org
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance/music/poetry
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Dance Visions NY presents the new multi-disciplinary film "Evening," in three site-specific versions for three different locations.  Concept, choreography and direction are by Beth Jucovy for this masterful mosaic of Poetry, Dance, Art and Nature.   Footage has been shot in Long Island, NYC, NJ, Hawaii, Virginia, and Minnesota, and features a total of seven dancers, actor Tzena Nichole, and poetry by Kyra Jucovy.  Showings are:

Nov. 7&8, 7:30 PM Saturday through 10 PM Sunday at Cedarmere: www.friendsofcedarmere.org

Nov.21&22, 7:30 PM Sat. through 10 PM Sun. at Sands Point Preserve: www.sandspointpreserveconservancy.org

Dec.12&13m 7:30 PM Sat. through 10 PM Sun. at Elmont Public Library: www.elmontlibrary.org

