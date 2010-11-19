Beth Jucovy's Dance Visions NY presents "Evening"

Dance Visions NY presents the new multi-disciplinary film "Evening," in three site-specific versions for three different locations. Concept, choreography and direction are by Beth Jucovy for this masterful mosaic of Poetry, Dance, Art and Nature. Footage has been shot in Long Island, NYC, NJ, Hawaii, Virginia, and Minnesota, and features a total of seven dancers, actor Tzena Nichole, and poetry by Kyra Jucovy. Showings are:

Nov. 7&8, 7:30 PM Saturday through 10 PM Sunday at Cedarmere: www.friendsofcedarmere.org

Nov.21&22, 7:30 PM Sat. through 10 PM Sun. at Sands Point Preserve: www.sandspointpreserveconservancy.org

Dec.12&13m 7:30 PM Sat. through 10 PM Sun. at Elmont Public Library: www.elmontlibrary.org