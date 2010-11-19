Benefit for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Time: November 11, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: The Joyce Theater
Street: 175 Eighth Avenue
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.joyce.org/dancers-…
Phone: 212.242.0800
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Dancers Demand Action, a dance performance aligning art with activism, is a collaboration with 9 NY-based dance companies who are volunteering their time and creative energies to enable a portion of the proceeds to support Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a partner organization of Everytown for Gun Safety. Participating companies are Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Z Artists Group, Caleb Teicher, Denys and Antonia, Pavement Dance, Mario Spinetti, Michael McBride and Samuel Roberts, Mary Grace McNally, and Madboots Dance. Program will show choreography by Robert Battle, Dwight Rhoden, and others.
