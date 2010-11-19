Bell Soll and Company

Beth Soll will present her Beth Soll & Company, an ensemble of dancers and musicians, in "Dances of Passion and Peace, A Concert of New Dance, Music, Poetry, and Translation." The evening of all premieres is set to new music by composers Thomas Addison, Nuria Divi, Wendy Griffiths, Josh Rosen, and Stan Strickland, played live. Poetry, both sung and spoken, is by Robert Frost, Lin Haire-Sargeant, Langston Hughes, Rumi and Walt Whitman, and will be recited in English, French, Catalan, German, French, and American Sign Language. Company dancers are Janet Aisawa, Abby Dias, Kristen Hedberg, Hannah McClean, Lindsey Miller, Marisa Post, and Soll. Since founding her company in 1977, Soll's very individual style has earned her praise from critics around the country. To cite just a few: "luminous, beguiling" (Deborah Jowitt, The Village Voice); "magical, mystical, mysterious" (Chicago Reader); "Soll is something of an alchemist: she takes the dross of everyday life and turns it into the equivalent of spun gold" (The Boston Phoenix).