Time: November 21, 2020 from 9pm to 10:30pm
Location: online
Website or Map: http://www.balasoledance.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
BalaSole Dance, founded and directed by Roberto Villanueva, celebrates its 10th anniversary with an on-line feast of dancers who represent the company's policy of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Guest artists include Miki Orihara, former principal with the Martha Graham Dance Company, Viriginia Johnson, artistic director and former principal with Dance Theatre of Harlem, and Stephanie Rae Williams, currently with DTH.
Comment
© 2020 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for BalaSole Dance Company to add comments!
Join danceart.