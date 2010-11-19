BalaSole Dance Company

Roberto Villanueva presents the 20th NYC season of his BalaSole in a concert entitled "Gamme," a new program of solos with a broad range of dance styles, music choices and artistic voices. Guest soloist is Stephanie Rae Williams of Dance Theatre of Harlem. She joins dancer/choreographers Alex Bar, Alyssa Bar, Kathlenne "Kat" Bark, Jonalyn Bradshaw, Yu Fujiwara, Ezra Goh, Mckenzie Mullan, Leigh Schanfein, Caroline Sheehan, Tyreel Simpson, and founder/director Villanueva.