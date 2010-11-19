Time: August 16, 2019 at 8pm to August 17, 2019 at 8pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.balasoledance.org/…
Phone: 347.328.7010
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 16 minutes ago
Roberto Villanueva presents the 20th NYC season of his BalaSole in a concert entitled "Gamme," a new program of solos with a broad range of dance styles, music choices and artistic voices. Guest soloist is Stephanie Rae Williams of Dance Theatre of Harlem. She joins dancer/choreographers Alex Bar, Alyssa Bar, Kathlenne "Kat" Bark, Jonalyn Bradshaw, Yu Fujiwara, Ezra Goh, Mckenzie Mullan, Leigh Schanfein, Caroline Sheehan, Tyreel Simpson, and founder/director Villanueva.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for BalaSole Dance Company to add comments!
Join danceart.