BalaSole Dance Company

Time: August 16, 2019 at 8pm to August 17, 2019 at 8pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.balasoledance.org/…
Phone: 347.328.7010
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Roberto Villanueva presents the 20th NYC season of his BalaSole in a concert entitled "Gamme," a new program of solos with a broad range of dance styles, music choices and artistic voices.  Guest soloist is Stephanie Rae Williams of Dance Theatre of Harlem.  She joins dancer/choreographers Alex Bar, Alyssa Bar, Kathlenne "Kat" Bark, Jonalyn Bradshaw, Yu Fujiwara, Ezra Goh, Mckenzie Mullan, Leigh Schanfein, Caroline Sheehan, Tyreel Simpson, and founder/director Villanueva.

