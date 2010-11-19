Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama celebrates 15th Anniversary

Time: October 30, 2021 from 7pm to 8:15pm
Location: Zoom
Street: 24 Bond Street
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://alddadmin@anabellalenz…
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance, and, film
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 55 minutes ago
Happy 15th Anniversary to Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama, who will celebrate on ZOOM, October 30, with the showing of four of her dance film works and an intimate interview of Lenzu by dance journalist Celia Ipiotis. The dance films selected for the showing reflect the Argentinean native's experience as a Latina/European woman, mother, artist, and immigrant living in New York.
