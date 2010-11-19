Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama 10th Anniversary Celebration

The Argentinean Consulate of NYC will host the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Anabella Lenzu/ DanceDrama with a festive evening of excerpts from numerous works by the Argentinean dancer/choreographer. The evening will show Lenzu's remarkable range of expressions, from the sacred to the profane. The performance will be followed by a Q&A session and refreshments. The concert is free, but reservations are necessary. To reserve contact info@anabellalenzu.com