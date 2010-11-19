Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company will present a program of works by Eleo Pomare and company artistic director Enrique Cruz DeJesus. By Pomare are two of his most celebrated works: the 1967 Las Desenamoradas, based on Lorca's play The House of Bernarda Alba, and his 1989 Tabernacle, a stirring work set to music by Steve Reich. DeJesus will show a reworking of his Tormenta, and his 2005 Bittersweet, set to music by Oleda Adams.