Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company

Time: November 17, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Salvatore Capezio Theater at Peridance
Street: 126 E 13th St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.brownpapertickets.…
Phone: 1.800.838.3006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 36 minutes ago

Event Description

Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company will present a program of works by Eleo Pomare and company artistic director Enrique Cruz DeJesus.   By Pomare are two of his most celebrated works: the 1967 Las Desenamoradas, based on Lorca's play The House of Bernarda Alba, and his 1989 Tabernacle, a stirring work set to music by Steve Reich.  DeJesus will show a reworking of his Tormenta, and his 2005 Bittersweet, set to music by Oleda Adams.

