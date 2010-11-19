Alessandra Corona Performing Works

Alessandra Corona presents her 9-member Performing Works company in a performance both Live and LiveStreamed, May 6. Corona, a native of Sardinia and former principal dancer with Ballet Hispanico, presents two world premieres: her Labyrinth," music by Thomas Lentakis; and guest choreographer Maiya Redding's "Breaking Through the Generational Curse," music by Philip Glass and Ravi Shankar.