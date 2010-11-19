danceart.

Alessandra Corona Performing Works

Time: May 6, 2021 from 7:30pm to 8:45pm
Location: Theatre at St. Jeans live, and also live streamed
Street: 150 E 76th St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.showtix4u.com
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Alessandra Corona presents her 9-member Performing Works company in a performance both Live and LiveStreamed, May 6.  Corona, a native of Sardinia and former principal dancer with Ballet Hispanico, presents two world premieres: her Labyrinth," music by Thomas Lentakis; and guest choreographer Maiya Redding's "Breaking Through the Generational Curse," music by Philip Glass and Ravi Shankar.

