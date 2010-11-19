danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Alessandra Corona Performing Works

Event Details

Alessandra Corona Performing Works

Time: October 26, 2019 at 7:30pm to October 27, 2019 at 6:30pm
Location: Theatre St. Jean Baptiste
Street: 150 E 76th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.tickettailor.com/e…
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Alessandra Corona Performing Works returns to the Theatre St. Jean Baptiste with a program of works by four choreographers: Corona, Maiya Redding, Isaies Santamaria Perez, and Manuel Vignoulle.  Corona, former principal with Ballet Hispanico, continues to artfully present dances that incorporate voice, song, and visuals.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Alessandra Corona Performing Works to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service