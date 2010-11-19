Time: October 26, 2019 at 7:30pm to October 27, 2019 at 6:30pm
Location: Theatre St. Jean Baptiste
Street: 150 E 76th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.tickettailor.com/e…
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Alessandra Corona Performing Works returns to the Theatre St. Jean Baptiste with a program of works by four choreographers: Corona, Maiya Redding, Isaies Santamaria Perez, and Manuel Vignoulle. Corona, former principal with Ballet Hispanico, continues to artfully present dances that incorporate voice, song, and visuals.
