Time: November 4, 2021 from 8pm to 9:15pm
Location: Theatre at St. Jeans
Street: 150 East 76th St.
City/Town: New York City
Phone: 19292223973
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Alessandra Corona Performing Works returns to the stage for a live performance of two recent works: artistic director Corona's Labyrinth, story of two lovers trapped within a labyrinth of their own creation, set to original music by Thomas Lentakis; and Breaking Through the Generational Curse by Maiya Redding, inspired by family dynamics.
