Alessandra Corona Daily Zoom Ballet Classes

Event Details

Alessandra Corona Daily Zoom Ballet Classes

Time: June 19, 2020 at 11:15am to July 10, 2020 at 11:15am
Location: Zoom
Website or Map: http://www.acoronaworks.com
Event Type: ballet, classes
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Alessandra Corona, former principal dancer with Ballet Hispanico and director of Alessandra Corona Performing Works, will teach a 90-minute zoom class daily starting at 11:15 AM, Monday through Friday.   Contributions for Friday classes will be donated to a different cause each week: June 19th to Black Lives Matter; June 26th to Broadway for Racial Justice: July 3rd to The Bail Project; and July 10th to The NAACP Legal Defense Fund.  The zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89682753734?

meeting ID: 896 8275 3734

Password: 13042020

