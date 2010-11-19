Ajkun Ballet Theatre - Audition

Company Contracts

looking for Professional Dancers (age 16-35) with strong ballet technique and an interest for contemporary movement and Character Artists (maximum age 45) with stage experience. Paid positions and benefits (health & wellness, travel, per diem, wardrobe allowance, performance bonus, flexible time off). Openings for all genders, fulltime or tour contracts. The company welcomes all nationalities and applies for working visa for non-U.S. artists. Audition by video, in person and by Zoom, successful candidates may be invited to attend company class. Info: ajkun@aol.com

In Person - Trainee Program

The program offers the opportunity to learn our exclusive methodology directly from its creator, Dr. Chiara Ajkun. Affiliated with the AjkunBT company, the Trainee program meets the standards for H3 visa and offers the opportunity to tour internationally. Qualifying applicants may receive grants toward tuition, housing, and airfare. Audition by video or in person, must be 16 years old.

For Information: ajkun@aol.com or call (WhatsApp - international callers) + 1 (248) 756-0781