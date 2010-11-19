A Pentacle Legacy Conversation

In celebration of its 45th anniversary serving the performing arts community, Pentacle presents "Four Artists' Movement Through Time," a free, virtual event featuring four iconic dance artists who have benefited from Pentacle's services during their careers. The discussion will feature Gus Solomons jr; Surupa Sen of Nrityagram Dance Ensemble; Davalois Fearon; and Ephrat Asherie, moderated by Anna Brady Marcus, director of Pentacle's legacy Project. The presentation will show rare footage from these artists' work and careers, hear about the cultural environment in which they came up, and learn about the behind the scenes support they received.