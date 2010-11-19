The Lake Tahoe Dance Collective, founded and directed by Christin Hanna, presents the 5th annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival. Three performances of works by James Graham Dance Theater, SFDanceWorks, and choreographers Constantine Baecher, Justin Peck, Christin Hanna, and Kristina Berger. Performances July 26 & 27 at Gatekeeper's Museum in Tahoe city, CA, and July 28 at the Truckee Amphitheater in Truckee, Ca.