Time: July 26, 2017 at 5:30pm to July 27, 2017 at 6pm
Location: Gatekeeper's Museum
Street: 130 West Lake Blvd.
City/Town: Tahoe City, CA
Website or Map: http://www.laketahoedancecoll…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Jul 25, 2017
The Lake Tahoe Dance Collective, founded and directed by Christin Hanna, presents the 5th annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival. Three performances of works by James Graham Dance Theater, SFDanceWorks, and choreographers Constantine Baecher, Justin Peck, Christin Hanna, and Kristina Berger. Performances July 26 & 27 at Gatekeeper's Museum in Tahoe city, CA, and July 28 at the Truckee Amphitheater in Truckee, Ca.
