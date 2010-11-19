Pentacle APAP 2021 Virtual Showcases

Time: January 7, 2021 at 6pm to January 12, 2021 at 6pm
Location: online
Website or Map: http://www.pentacle.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 13 minutes ago
Pentacle Management announces its APAP 2021 Virtual Showcases, Jan. 7-12. There will be 1/2 hour showings by members of the Pentacle roster, which includes David Dorfman Dance, Dance Heginbotham, Ephrat Asherie Dance, and more. For a detailed schedule, please visit the website at www.pentacle.org.
