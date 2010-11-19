The Martha Hill Dance Fund announces the 2016 Martha Hill Awards Gala, this year honoring movement and dance researcher Ann Hutchinson Guest and renowned author/critic Deborah Jowitt with "Lifetime Achievement Awards." Frederick Earl Mosley will receive a Mid-Career Award, and will then present a Young Professional Award to dancer Eric Parra. A special citation will be awarded to Lawrence Reed Hansen, accompanist for the Martha Graham technique classes at Juilliard for the past 56 years. Presenters are Tina Curran, Wendy Perron and Matthew Rushing, and emcee for the evening is Jacqueline Z. Davis.