Time: May 22, 2021 from 1pm to 4pm
Location: online
Website or Map: http://www.danceparade.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The 15th annual DANCE PARADE, that grand celebration of dance, will take place on line this year, led by Grand Marshals H.T. Chen & Dian Dong, Virginia Johnson, and Lisa Lisa. The Parade annually presents thousands of dancers in 80+ genres of dance.
