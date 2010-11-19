danceart.

15th Annual DANCE PARADE

Time: May 22, 2021 from 1pm to 4pm
Location: online
Website or Map: http://www.danceparade.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The 15th annual DANCE PARADE, that grand celebration of dance, will take place on line this year, led by Grand Marshals H.T. Chen & Dian Dong, Virginia Johnson, and Lisa Lisa.  The Parade annually presents thousands of dancers in 80+ genres of dance.

