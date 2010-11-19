danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

2016 SIBA BALLET WORKSHOP CLIP

http://www.siba-academy.com S I B A - An Intensive Ballet Summer Workshop in beautiful Mozart birth city Salzburg, Austria. A project of EDAS - European Danc...

Views: 4

Get Embed Code

Latest Videos

Comment

You need to be a member of danceart. to add comments!

Join danceart.

New Members

Events

© 2017   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service