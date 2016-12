Celebrate with us! 9 years of Dancing at the 92nd Street Y!

Two Dances in one Special Night! Swing Dancing (in Ballroom), Blues & Hustle Dancing (in Lounge)! Admission includes: two dance spaces, snacks/soft drinks, 1hr Swing Dance Lesson (no partner or experience needed), cash bar. Pre-Sale is on Now!

More info at: www.SwingDanceSwing.com

[Location: 92nd St @Lexington Ave., NYC]