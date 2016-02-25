danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Smart Power of Cultural diplomacy in practice of Dance Arts, lecture by the Icd conference "The power of Film and the Arts for Peace"

https://www.facebook.com/125959932672/photos/pcb.10153913891102673/...

Views: 30

Comment

You need to be a member of danceart. to add comments!

Join danceart.

New Members

Events

© 2016   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service