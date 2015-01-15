New York Dance Scene, January 2015 Updater

January 15th, 2015

Dear Dancers,

Instead of reposting all of my reviews from BroadwayWorld.com, I’m giving you this constantly updated link to my BWW archive with all of my reviews: http://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Sondra-Forsyth#.UxoKUV6vzC8

My most recent reviews are of “Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” and the Broadway show “On the Town”. Next up, the Mariinsky Ballet’s “Swan Lake”. I’ll be seeing the production at the Brooklyn Academy of Music tomorrow, January 16th. My review will go live soon after that.

In other news around town, Espen Giljane has taken over the 10 a.m. ballet slot at Steps on Broadway that was long held by the late, beloved David Howard. Espen’s class is terrific with a sensible barre that really warms us all up and a center that covers everything we need to be working on each day. He gives good corrections, but he never slows down the pace. His energy and enthusiasm are infectious. If you’re in town, I suggest giving Espen’s class a try!

In the funding arena, the Harkness Foundation for Dance has distributed 5 million dollars in grants with 1 million each going to five long-standing NYC dance institutions: Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), The Joyce Theater, New York City Center, the 92nd Street Y (92Y), and the Harkness Center for Dance Injuries at New York University Langone Medical Center's Hospital for Joint Diseases. What a wonderful vote of confidence in the future of the liveliest art in the Dance Mecca of the World! You can read the whole story here: http://www.broadwayworld.com/bwwdance/article/The-Harkness-Foundati...

I hope your 2015 is off to a fleet-footed and fantastic start. On with the dance!

Sondra