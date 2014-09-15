danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Discovering dancewear through social voting.

DancerDeals has launched a new feature named DanceCheck. This service allows anyone to post their favorite dancewear items and vote on others. It's a great way to discover new trends.

http://dancerdeals.com/dancecheck/

Views: 30

Comment

You need to be a member of danceart. to add comments!

Join danceart.

New Members

Events

© 2016   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service