DIAVOLO| Architecture in Motion Auditions 2017

DIAVOLO | Architecture In Motion® seeks male and female dancers to join the touring ensemble to perform, choreograph, collaborate, and teach. Dancers must have a strong background in modern dance, partnering, improvisation, gymnastics and acrobatics. Major commitment in Los Angeles with travels all over the world. Experience in acting, extreme sports, gymnastics, and other movement styles a plus.

2017 Audition Dates

March 11 | Dallas, TX

Booker T. Washington High School, 10a-2p

March 25 | Oakland, CA

Project Bandaloop, 10a-2p

April 15 | Philadelphia, PA

University of the Arts, 10a-2p

April 29 | Los Angeles, CA

DIAVOLO studio, 10a-6p

Please bring performance resume, teaching resume/credits and head shot to check in. Long pants and long sleeves highly suggested. Knee pads and athletic shoes required. RSVP REQUIRED at auditions@diavolo.org www.diavolo.org | @Diavolo_LA

DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion® uses dance to explore the relationship between the human body and its architectural environment. Creative Director Jacques Heim steers DIAVOLO’s diverse team of dancers, designers, choreographers and engineers to create visceral and awe-inspiring works that reveal how we are affected emotionally, physically and socially by the spaces we inhabit. Meticulously designed bespoke architectural structures serve as the central inspiration for each work, activated by the stylistically varied and intensely physical choreography which has become the hallmark of this truly original company throughout its rich 25 year history.