Dancewear Central To Donate Ballet Shoes To Danceaid For World Ballet Day

In order to commemorate the first 'World Ballet Day' on 1st October, specialist dancewear retailer Dancewear Central has pledged to donate a pair of ballet shoes for e

very pair they sell on the day to Danceaid, a charity organisation who run dance workshops in South Africa.

The very first 'World Ballet Day' will be taking place on 1st October 2014. This global event will see five of the worlds leading ballet companies including The Royal Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, The Australian Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada and Bolshoi Ballet coming together and streaming a 9 hour live feed on YouTube.

In order to mark this monumental occasion, Dancewear Central will be donating a pair of ballet shoes for every pair they sell on 1st October to Danceaid.

Dance Aid will be sending 10 dancers from The Big Dance Company in Penzance to South Africa to lead a series of dance workshops to AIDS orphans. They work to help lift the spirits of young people whose lives have been destroyed by the AIDS virus.

Krystal Hurley, Marketing Manager at Dancewear Central says, "Dancewear Central believe that no matter who you are, or where you are, you should have the opportunity to follow your dreams. We are very lucky to live in a world of finer things like ballet and we want to give something back to help give everyone the opportunity to explore the joys of dance. Dance can speak a universal language, and by giving something back we can help generate funds for a charity that gives every child an opportunity for education and engagement though dance & music and to enjoy ballet - a passion that could last a lifetime.”

The 9 hour live stream on YouTube will include behind-the-scenes access of the rehearsal studios of the five world class ballet companies. This will give viewers a rare opportunity to get an exclusive backstage view of these prestigious organisations. Viewers can also interact with dancers, choreographers and coaches by asking questions during the day via social media.