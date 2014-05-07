DANCEDRAMA LAB SERIES

SUMMER WORKSHOPS in NEW YORK



Expand your craft, technique and creativity in

a personalized, tailored program.



This is an opportunity for dancers to develop their potential with an emphasis on both dance and theater performance skills.

Class size is limited to 10 students for the workshop.

Faculty: Anabella Lenzu, Lauren Ohmer & Daniel Pettrow.

http://www.Anabellalenzu.com/workshops

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The May Lab (May 3, 10, 24 & 28 / Sat. from 9:30am-1:30pm) - covers Voice/Acting and Dance Technique.

This workshop develops alignment technique and an understanding of the dynamic in dance. Students solve technical problems, using fundamentals of ballet and modern dance techniques.

Dancers will develop their natural vocal possibilities, exploring the voice by using breathing techniques and activating body resonators. Understand how an actor's technique and imagination informs the approach to text through action.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The June Lab (June 7, 14, 21 & 28 / Sat. from 9:30am-1:30pm) covers Dance Technique and AL/DD Repertory.

This workshop explores the principle: Motion Creates Emotion/Emotion Creates Motion, and emphasizes the use of imagination, interpretation and body coordination and control. My emphasis is on the journey rather than the destination, on understanding the impulses generated by movements and gestures.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The July Lab (July 5, 12, 19 & 26/ Sat. from 9:30am-1:30pm) covers Choreography and Improvisation.

This workshop aims to stimulate students to create their own passionate and original dances, exploring the elements of choreography composition. We look not only at what you dance, but also ask the question "Why do you dance?" Dance is the expressive medium of our heart, mind and soul.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The July Lab (July 7, 8, 9 &10/ Mon-Thu 10am-1pm) covers

Methodology of Teaching Dance.

Objectives: To offer methodological tools of analysis about how to teach and how to organize and create a teaching plan. Learn to promote artistic education to enhance the social and cultural community. We will investigate and increase creative ability, as well as working towards solving educational problems within specialized pedagogies.

Why?

Because we need a humanistic approach in art and dance education. Continuing education is vital to improve ourselves and participate creatively in society and in the culture in which we live. I believe that education shouldn't be a preparation for living, but living itself. Dance is a profound exploration of life.

We must improve how we teach Dance as a theoretical and practical discipline.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TO APPLY: Send resume to info@AnabellaLenzu.com

Please designate which month you are interested in.

The cost of each workshop is $280 per person.

This includes 4 sessions (4 hours each, 16 hours total).

http://www.Anabellalenzu.com/workshops