Crustless Almond Tart - 3 versions - Great source of healthy fats

This recipe is modified from a NY Times recipe - "Pan Baked Lemon- Almond Tart". I played around with the recipe trying to figure out how to boost the good fats that our bodies need to recover from dance. Fats are part of the composition of all cell membranes, so eating better fat choices will help build healthier and more efficient cellular function. Healthy fats are also important for tendon health. Free range eggs and grass fed butter will improve the ratio of Omega 3 - Omega 6 fatty acids which will contribute a better quality fat and reduce the inflammatory response.

Base Recipe - makes 4 servings

3 Eggs - free range

1 Tbs chia seeds (ground after measuring) mixed with 3 Tbs water and allowed to gel for about 5 minute

1/4 cup sugar (I used raw sugar)

Pinch of salt

1/2 cub almond flour / meal

1/2 cup of coconut cream (this is thicker than coconut milk)

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 Tbs butter - from 100% grass fed cows

Version 1 - 1/2 cup sliced almonds

Version 2 - 1/2 cup fresh blueberries

Version 3 - 1/2 cup fresh raspberries cut in half

Topping

1 tsp of sugar

Instructions

For all versions - heat oven to 400 Deg F

Place butter in an 8 inch oven proof skillet and put on the stove on LOW (I used a cast iron skillet)

Beat eggs, chia mix, sugar, salt and coconut cream together.

Mix in the almond meal, lemon juice and lemon zest

Mix in the additional ingredient depending on the Version you are making

Once the butter is melted, swirl it around the pan, being sure to coat the sides.

Pour the batter mixture into the skillet and turn up the heat slightly. Let it sit on the stove until the edges of the egg mixture are set.

Move the skillet into the oven and start checking at 20 minutes. The fruit versions seemed to take about 5 more minutes to set in the oven. The center of the tart should be springy but firm.

Sprinkle the tsp of sugar across the top and move the skillet to the top rack of the oven and set the oven to broil. Broil for 1-3 minutes, watching carefully for the top to become golden but not burn.

Allow the tart to be sitting at room temperature for at least 10 - 15 minutes before trying to cut it and serve it or it will be a crumbly mess.

Just a note that Versions 2 and 3 will be a bit moister than version 1. You can play around with reducing the amount of coconut cream slightly to counter this if you want a dryer texture.

Nutritional Information

Nutrient - Almond / Blueberry / Raspberry / Original

KCal -371 /315 / 313 / 408

Fat - 29 / 23 / 23 / 26 g

Sat Fat - /10 /10 / 10 / 12 g

Monounsaturated - 5.1 / 1.5 / 1.5 / 9g

Polyunsaturated - 2.7/ 1.4 / 1.4 / 2g

Carbohydrates - 21.3/ 22 / 21 / 36 g

Fiber - 4.3/ 3 / 4 / 1 g

Sugar - 14.5 / 16 / 15 / 33 g

Protein - 11 / 9 / 9 / 8 g

Cholesterol - 174/ 174 / 174 / 215 mg

Sodium - 59/ 59 / 59 / 146 mg