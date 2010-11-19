This post is based on the Progressions for Progress class that I recently taught at the Dance Teacher Summit in NYC and Long Beach. With the positive feedback from the class, I decided to write this up as a blog post so that I can share it with more people. The process used here can easily be adapted for all dance steps. To clarify the step being deconstructed, this link will take you…Continue
Added by abc for dance on August 10, 2016 at 12:45am — No Comments
I was recently asked to present a few classes at a small conference geared towards hypnotists, not my normal dance, exercise, anatomy type of student to be sure. During the time spots I wasn't presenting, I was welcome to participate in classes that other people were presenting and these ran the…Continue
Added by abc for dance on March 17, 2016 at 8:00am — No Comments
https://www.facebook.com/125959932672/photos/pcb.10153913891102673/10153913890887673/?type=3&theater
Added by Tatjana Sehic on February 25, 2016 at 11:07am — No Comments
Added by Tatjana Sehic on January 7, 2016 at 11:17am — No Comments
Salsa dance style cannot be easily defined. The term “Salsa” has been created by New York but New Yorkers are not the creators of Salsa dance. Salsa dance style combines many different cultural genres. Basically, salsa is a dance form associated with salsa style of music. It originated in Cuba and has influences of African, the Dominican Republic, Colombia and Puerto Rico music styles. Many beginners confuse Salsa with Mambo dance…Continue
Added by Manav Pietro on September 4, 2015 at 5:45am — No Comments
For children, music provides innumerable benefits. Given are the top 9 benefits that your child can enjoy if she or he learns music.
1. Enhanced mental advantage-several studies have shown that children who are exposed to music show better academic achievement. Participation in music at an early age can help improve a child’s learning ability and memory. Music helps stimulate different patterns of brain development. Music also helps stimulate the parts of the brain that are related to…
Added by Manav Pietro on August 26, 2015 at 6:30am — No Comments
Straps can be a problem. Even though many costumes and undergarments come with adjustable straps now, they aren't really invisible. The clear plastic straps look shiny on stage and break easily, the "nude" straps don't seem to match anyone's skin tones. Solution? Make your own invisible straps.
1. Take the clear plastic straps that you want to replace and remove the fittings from them.…Continue
Added by abc for dance on May 26, 2015 at 6:16am — No Comments
Need a pair of pink pointe shoes to turn black (or one of many other colors)? Conventional dye can be tricky as it's quite wet and the shoes can soften too much from it (not ideal if you have your shoes at the perfect broken in level). Fabric paint is a less than ideal…Continue
Added by abc for dance on May 23, 2015 at 6:45pm — No Comments
I recently shared an article about a competition routine danced by 8 year old dancers that appeared in a prominent news source. The article was reflecting on the appropriateness or lack of that was demonstrated in this dance. I was absolutely floored that within 48 hours the post had reached just under 19,000 people and generated almost 100 likes, comments and shares combined. It's obviously a hot button topic. The overwhelming response was that the act was inappropriate for that age…Continue
Added by abc for dance on April 11, 2015 at 9:40am — No Comments
Very few of us are just a dancer or just a dance teacher, we are usually trying to juggle many different roles at the same time and it can be challenging. When I owned my studio I was constantly switching between studio owner, teacher, choreographer, office manager, grant writer, artistic…Continue
Added by abc for dance on January 18, 2015 at 11:34am — No Comments
Added by Tatjana Sehic on January 15, 2015 at 2:52pm — No Comments
January 15th, 2015
Dear Dancers,
Instead of reposting all of my reviews from BroadwayWorld.com, I’m giving you this constantly updated link to my BWW archive with all of my reviews: http://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Sondra-Forsyth#.UxoKUV6vzC8
My most recent reviews are of “Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” and the Broadway show “On the Town”. Next up, the…Continue
Added by Sondra Forsyth on January 15, 2015 at 11:18am — No Comments
Keeping your studio or company name in front of the public is a challenge for most dancers. Paid advertising can be effective, but costly and sometimes it's hard to know how to get exposure otherwise.
The adage "You don't get something for nothing" is pretty much spot on when you are looking at marketing, but…Continue
Added by abc for dance on January 10, 2015 at 1:30pm — No Comments
Dancing in heels is nothing new. Throughout the history of many dance styles heels seem to come in and out of fashion. Historical pictures have documented dancers in heels going back as far as the middle ages for both male and female dancers for social dances, but it's only been recently where I've seen classes…Continue
Added by abc for dance on January 3, 2015 at 11:00am — No Comments
Celebrate with us! 9 years of Dancing at the 92nd Street Y!
Two Dances in one Special Night! Swing Dancing (in Ballroom), Blues & Hustle Dancing (in Lounge)! Admission includes: two dance spaces, snacks/soft drinks, 1hr Swing Dance Lesson (no…Continue
Added by Myrna Caceres on October 29, 2014 at 2:58pm — No Comments
In order to commemorate the first 'World Ballet Day' on 1st October, specialist dancewear retailer Dancewear Central has pledged to donate a pair of ballet shoes for e
very pair they sell on the day to Danceaid, a charity organisation who run dance workshops in South Africa.
The very first 'World Ballet Day' will be taking place on 1st October 2014. This…Continue
Added by Dancewear Central on September 29, 2014 at 4:30am — No Comments
Swing & Hustle Dance Classes NYC! Swing starts Fri. 10/3/14 from 7pm! Hustle(Disco) starts Sat. 10/4/14 from 1pm! No experience or partner required! $15/class. Great workout while having fun dancing our fabulous NYC based dances! …
Added by Myrna Caceres on September 26, 2014 at 8:00pm — No Comments
DancerDeals has launched a new feature named DanceCheck. This service allows anyone to post their favorite dancewear items and vote on others. It's a great way to discover new trends.
Added by DancerDeals on September 15, 2014 at 5:00pm — No Comments
Michael Rossato-Bennett's stirring new film about the connection we share with music will likely move you to tears - because it's beautiful. Rossato-Bennett explores the healing power of music and its ability to triumph or illness and disease. This is a must see documentary for the human race.
See more at http://dancerdeals.com
Added by DancerDeals on July 28, 2014 at 5:22pm — No Comments
The All Robbins program offered this spring season by New York City Ballet is a testament to the range and depth of the choreographer’s genius. “Glass Pieces”, the 1983 work to the driving rhythms of music by Philip Glass, is an ideal opener with its masterful blend of postmodern and classical movement styles that call to mind the pulsating urgency of urban life.
On Friday, May 9th 2014, Rebecca Krohn and Amar Ramasar were outstanding in the section of “Glass Pieces”…Continue
Added by Sondra Forsyth on July 5, 2014 at 2:11pm — No Comments
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
© 2017 Created by danceart. Powered by