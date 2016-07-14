The School at Steps Tap Audition

The School at Steps
Advanced Tap Audition on September 17, 2016 at 12 pm
For ages 13-18
Classes Run Saturdays from Sep. 2016 through Jun. 2017 with TWO Performance opportunities!
Classes are taught by Jeff Edmond
Please Schedule you audition with Amanda Fornieri at AmandaF@stepsNYC.com or 212.874.3678
Minimum of 2 years Tap required. Audition Fee- $35* (*waived for enrolled SAS Students)
2121 Broadway, 4th Floor., NYC
212.874.3678
212.874.7438
TheSchool@StepsNYC.com
StepsNYC.com/school
