danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

The School at Steps Tap Audition

The School at Steps 

Advanced Tap Audition on September 17, 2016 at 12 pm 

 

For ages 13-18

Classes Run Saturdays from Sep. 2016 through Jun. 2017 with TWO Performance opportunities!

Classes are taught by Jeff Edmond

 

Please Schedule you audition with Amanda Fornieri at AmandaF@stepsNYC.com or 212.874.3678

Minimum of 2 years Tap required. Audition Fee- $35* (*waived for enrolled SAS Students)

 

 

The School at Steps 

2121 Broadway, 4th Floor., NYC 

212.874.3678

212.874.7438

TheSchool@StepsNYC.com

StepsNYC.com/school

Views: 15

Reply to This

New Members

Events

© 2016   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service