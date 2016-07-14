The School at Steps Tap Audition

The School at Steps

Advanced Tap Audition on September 17, 2016 at 12 pm

For ages 13-18

Classes Run Saturdays from Sep. 2016 through Jun. 2017 with TWO Performance opportunities!

Classes are taught by Jeff Edmond

Please Schedule you audition with Amanda Fornieri at AmandaF@stepsNYC.com or 212.874.3678

Minimum of 2 years Tap required. Audition Fee- $35* (*waived for enrolled SAS Students)

The School at Steps

2121 Broadway, 4th Floor., NYC

212.874.3678

212.874.7438

TheSchool@StepsNYC.com

StepsNYC.com/school