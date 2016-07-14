The School at Steps Hip Hop Audition

The School at Steps
Advanced Hip Hop Audition on September 12 at 7:15 pm
For ages 13-18
Class runs Monday evenings Sept 2016 to Jun 2017 with TWO Performance Opportunities
Classes taught by Laya Barak
Please Schedule your Audition with Amanda Fornieri at AmandaF@StepsNYC.com or 212.874.3678
Minimum of 2 years Hip Hop training required. Audition Fee - $35* (*waived for enrolled SAs students)
2121 Broadway, 4th floor., NYC
212.874.3578
212.874.7438
TheSchool@StepsNYC.com
StepsNYC.com/school
