The School at Steps Hip Hop Audition

The School at Steps

Advanced Hip Hop Audition on September 12 at 7:15 pm

For ages 13-18

Class runs Monday evenings Sept 2016 to Jun 2017 with TWO Performance Opportunities

Classes taught by Laya Barak

Please Schedule your Audition with Amanda Fornieri at AmandaF@StepsNYC.com or 212.874.3678

Minimum of 2 years Hip Hop training required. Audition Fee - $35* (*waived for enrolled SAs students)

The School at Steps

2121 Broadway, 4th floor., NYC

212.874.3578

212.874.7438

TheSchool@StepsNYC.com

StepsNYC.com/school