danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Swing Dance Swing 11th Anniv. Dance Party! 11/5/16! NYC!

Celebrate with us 11 Years of DANCE!
           Saturday November 5, 2016!

We will be featuring Three Basic Dance Lessons
starting with Salsa at 3:30pm, followed by Hustle(Disco) at 4:00pm,
finalizing with the dance that started it all Swing at 4:30pm!
(No experience or dance partner needed for the dance lesson!)
          
      Three NYC dances in One Special Night!

Plus:  Complimentary Snack & Soft Drinks!
And a fun night of dancing with admission: only $7!

Doors open 3:00pm!  Dancing until 10:00pm!

Location: 120 West 97th Street (Amsterdam/Columbus Ave.)
                 Community Room, Main Floor

Conveniently located by the following subway lines:
 (B), (C), or (1) (2) (3)!
Also near the following bus lines:
M7, M11, M96, M106 & M104

Dress code none:  Will be a casual dance party!
But feel free to dress up if you like! :)

Save The Date & Let's DANCE!

www.SwingDanceSwing.com

Views: 11

Attachments:

Reply to This

New Members

Events

© 2016   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service