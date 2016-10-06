Swing Dance Swing 11th Anniv. Dance Party! 11/5/16! NYC!

Celebrate with us 11 Years of DANCE!
Saturday November 5, 2016!
We will be featuring Three Basic Dance Lessons
starting with Salsa at 3:30pm, followed by Hustle(Disco) at 4:00pm,
finalizing with the dance that started it all Swing at 4:30pm!
(No experience or dance partner needed for the dance lesson!)
Three NYC dances in One Special Night!
Plus: Complimentary Snack & Soft Drinks!
And a fun night of dancing with admission: only $7!
Doors open 3:00pm! Dancing until 10:00pm!
Location: 120 West 97th Street (Amsterdam/Columbus Ave.)
Community Room, Main Floor
Conveniently located by the following subway lines:
(B), (C), or (1) (2) (3)!
Also near the following bus lines:
M7, M11, M96, M106 & M104
Dress code none: Will be a casual dance party!
But feel free to dress up if you like! :)
Save The Date & Let's DANCE!
www.SwingDanceSwing.com
