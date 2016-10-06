Swing Dance Swing 11th Anniv. Dance Party! 11/5/16! NYC!

Celebrate with us 11 Years of DANCE!

Saturday November 5, 2016!

We will be featuring Three Basic Dance Lessons

starting with Salsa at 3:30pm, followed by Hustle(Disco) at 4:00pm,

finalizing with the dance that started it all Swing at 4:30pm!

(No experience or dance partner needed for the dance lesson!)



Three NYC dances in One Special Night!



Plus: Complimentary Snack & Soft Drinks!

And a fun night of dancing with admission: only $7!



Doors open 3:00pm! Dancing until 10:00pm!



Location: 120 West 97th Street (Amsterdam/Columbus Ave.)

Community Room, Main Floor



Conveniently located by the following subway lines:

(B), (C), or (1) (2) (3)!

Also near the following bus lines:

M7, M11, M96, M106 & M104



Dress code none: Will be a casual dance party!

But feel free to dress up if you like! :)



Save The Date & Let's DANCE!



www.SwingDanceSwing.com