Sample 3 Partner Dances at our Spring Dance 5/20/17, NYC!

Sample Three Partner Dances at:

Swing Dance Swing’s Spring Dance 2017!
            Saturday May 20, 2017!  

 
We will be featuring Three Basic Dance Lessons
starting with Salsa at 5:30pm, followed by Hustle at 6:00pm,
finalizing with the dance that started it all Swing at 6:30pm!
(No experience or dance partner needed for the dance lesson or dance!)
          
      Three NYC dances in One Special Night!

 Plus Complimentary Snack & Soft Drinks!
And a fun night of dancing with admission: only $8!

Doors open 5:00pm!  Dancing until 10:00pm!

Location: 120 West 97th Street   (Amsterdam/Columbus Ave.)
      Community Room, Main Floor

Conveniently located by the following subway lines:
 (B), (C), or (1) (2) (3)!
Also near the following bus lines:
M7, M11, M96, M106& M104

Dress code none:  Will be a casual dance party!
But feel free to dress up if you like! :)

 Save The Date & Let's DANCE!

 Myrna
www.SwingDanceSwing.com

