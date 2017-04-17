Sample 3 Partner Dances at our Spring Dance 5/20/17, NYC!

Sample Three Partner Dances at:
Swing Dance Swing’s Spring Dance 2017!
Saturday May 20, 2017!
We will be featuring Three Basic Dance Lessons
starting with Salsa at 5:30pm, followed by Hustle at 6:00pm,
finalizing with the dance that started it all Swing at 6:30pm!
(No experience or dance partner needed for the dance lesson or dance!)
Three NYC dances in One Special Night!
Plus: Complimentary Snack & Soft Drinks!
And a fun night of dancing with admission: only $8!
Doors open 5:00pm! Dancing until 10:00pm!
Location: 120 West 97th Street (Amsterdam/Columbus Ave.)
Community Room, Main Floor
Conveniently located by the following subway lines:
(B), (C), or (1) (2) (3)!
Also near the following bus lines:
M7, M11, M96, M106& M104
Dress code none: Will be a casual dance party!
But feel free to dress up if you like! :)
Save The Date & Let's DANCE!
Myrna
www.SwingDanceSwing.com
Views: 2
© 2017 Created by danceart. Powered by