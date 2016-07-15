Male Dancer/ 2open positions

Bay Pointe Ballet has open positions two male dancers for the 2016-17 season. The contract begins August 29, 2016 - March 2017. Contract includes workman’s comp and shoe reimbersment. The pay scale ranges from $250 - $550 per week depending on rank. To be considered for an audition, please submit a recent head shot and a video link that clearly shows range of dancing including turns, jumps and extensions and reflect your current state of fitness. Resume should include height, dates of previous and current employment. No Visas are available. Send all information to bsteivel@baypointeballet.org