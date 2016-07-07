Learn Swing Dancing! Starts Mon 7/11/16 @92Y, NYC!

Our Summer Swing Dance Crash Course is coming....



Mondays {8:05pm - 9:35pm}

Starting: July 11, 2016 - Aug. 29, 2016!

8 Week Summer Session!



Let's Dance NYC's very own dance that is so much fun it was passed on from generation to generation!



Learn with Myrna Caceres who is one of NYC's top dance instructors

who knows how to cater her classes to meet her students needs

to not only learn to dance, but proper dance techniques to

have fun on the dance floor in a supportive environment!



Location: 1395 Lexington Avenue, South Side of Bldg:

S297 dance studio (92nd Street & Lexington Ave)



Register with a partner, individually or better yet:

invite friends to join in the fun!



Registration link: 92nd Street Y



Get ready for Summer Swing Dancing FUN!