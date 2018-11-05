Looking for Dancers for European Tour of Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker.

Starting pay $1,000/week for professionals,

commensurate with experience for dance students.

Casting receives round trip flights from New York City, ground tour transportation by Charter Bus, hotel accommodation (breakfast included), per diem and ballet shoes.

Video Auditions are now been accepted.

Open Call is Saturday, February 9, 2019 - 3:30 to 6:30 pm

at the Alvin Ailey Studios, 405 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019

Contact ajkun@aol.com for details.