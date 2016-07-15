Bay Pointe Ballet, located in South San Francisco, California, is in search of a Ballet Master/Mistress (BM.) The position would be begin August 29, 2016 and finish March 1, 2017.

The BM is responsible for carrying out the directives, wishes and vision of the Artistic Director. The BM gives company class, coaches, rehearses, creates rehearsal schedules and re-stages work. Knowledge of classical repertoire and experience setting ballets is required. A positive attitude and fine-tuned communication skills are necessary in all situations. Pay is dependent on experience.