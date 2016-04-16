Auditions - Stunts - Theatrical Combat - Dynamic Performers All For One (based on 3 Musketeers

AUDITION NOTICE

All for One (based on the 3 Musketeers)

Busch Gardens Williamsburg and SparkyJax casting dynamic performers with a strong background in stunts and theatrical combat.

Los Angeles Performer Auditions will be held:

Friday, April 22, 2016 10 am

Cirque School

5640 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

For details and audition instructions, text AuditionBG to 555888 or visit this link:

http://sparkyjax.link/busch-LA

and:

Orange County Performer Auditions will be held:

Saturday, April 23, 2016 12 pm

Momentum Dance & Performing Arts Center

3900-A Prospect Ave, Yorba Linda, CA 92886



For details and audition instructions, text AUDITION to 555888 or visit this link

http://sparkyjax.link/busch-OC



For demo reels submission and additional information please contact: casting@sparkyjax.com



SPARKYJAX PRODUCTIONS is seeking dynamic performers with a strong background in stunts and theatrical combat for Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Summer 2016 premiere production All For One, based on the Three Musketeers. Additional skills desired are swordplay, parkour, gymnastics, aerial skills, and tumbling. Stunt training and experience with ratchet pulls, high falls, and rappelling is a plus. Performers of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to attend. This production offers a competitive salary and housing will be provided.



Los Angeles Performer Auditions

DATE

Friday, April 22, 2016

LOCATION

Cirque School



TIMES

10:00 AM - Check In / Warm Up

11:00 AM - Audition Begins

NOTE: All actors must be checked in and warmed up by 11:00 am when we will start group combat exercises.



Auditions also held:

Orange County Performer Auditions

DATE

Saturday, April 23, 2016

LOCATION

Momentum Dance & Performing Arts Center

3900-A Prospect Ave

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

TIMES

12:00 PM - Check In / Warm Up

1:00 PM - Audition Begins

NOTE: All actors must be checked in and warmed up by 1:00 pm when we will start group combat exercises.



Actors should be prepared to participate in a physical assessment combination, stunt and hand to hand combat combination. Actors may be asked to stay for a weapons combat call later in the day. Please be dressed accordingly to safely perform these combinations. No personal combat weapons please. Actors that are asked to stay will be provided sides to read and may be ask to participate in improv exercises. Please be prepared to show off your skills and be dressed to move. Bring non-returnable headshot & resume. All candidates must be at least 18 years of age to audition.



All rehearsals are in Williamsburg, VA. Rehearsals for shows begin on June 3rd. Show opens on July 1st and runs through Sept. 5th.



SEEKING:

[MILADY DE WINTER] Female. The beautiful and deadly mastermind behind the plot to ruin the monarchy. Seeking strong female actor with stunt experience and fight training that can command the stage with an exotic allure and powerful presence.

[D’ARTAGNAN] Male. The dashing, young newcomer to the Musketeers whose innocence and naivety, coupled with an eagerness to fight, complicate the story. Seeking a young, dynamic actor with excellent fight skills. Athletic experiences, parkour, gymnastics or previous stunt experience a plus.

[ATHOS] Male. The elder statesmen and proverbial leader of the Musketeers. Seeking an experienced theatrical actor combatant with stunt training.

[PORTHOS] Male. The extrovert of the Musketeers. Seeking an experienced theatrical actor combatant with stunt training.

[ARAMIS] Male. An ambitious and unsatisfied soldier who yearns for truth and who values friendship above all else. Seeking an experienced theatrical actor combatant with stunt training.

[PLANCHET] Male. The comic servant of D'artagnan. Well-intentioned and loveable, his antics complicate matters for the Musketeers. Strong comedic timing and athletic experiences a plus.

[THE QUEEN] Female. The Queen of France who harbors a secret, that if discovered, would ruin the monarchy. Seeking strong female actor with stunt experience and fight training. Seeking a dynamic actor that can command the stage with a powerful presence and commanding tone.

[HIGH FALL ENSEMBLE] Male. The King’s guards, tavern guests, and dock workers that make up the story. High Fall experience a must. Extensive stunt training and fight experience required. Will play multiple characters.

[CHANDELIER SWING ENSEMBLE] Female. A tavern guest who swings on a chandelier and falls to the ground. Also plays guard and dock worker within the story. Fall experience a must. Stunt training and fight experience required. Will play multiple characters.

[ENSEMBLE] Male and Female. The King’s guards, tavern guests, and dock workers that make up the story. Fall experience a must. Stunt training and fight experience required. Will play multiple characters.