Time: September 16, 2017 at 8pm to September 24, 2017 at 4pm
Location: Peridance Capezio Theater
Street: 126 E 13th St
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.yydancecompany.com
Phone: 212.877.3399
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago
Dancer/choreographer Yin Yue presents her YY Dance Company in a program her dynamic works, performed by an ensemble of 5 powerhouse dancers. The young company has already appeared at SummerStage 2017, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Iowa's Open Doors Dance Festival, and the Schrit_tmacher Festival in Aachen Germany. 4 performances - Saturdays 9/16 & 23 at 8 PM and Sundays 9/17 & 24 at 4 PM.
