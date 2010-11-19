Dancer/choreographer Yin Yue presents her YY Dance Company in a program her dynamic works, performed by an ensemble of 5 powerhouse dancers. The young company has already appeared at SummerStage 2017, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Iowa's Open Doors Dance Festival, and the Schrit_tmacher Festival in Aachen Germany. 4 performances - Saturdays 9/16 & 23 at 8 PM and Sundays 9/17 & 24 at 4 PM.