Acclaimed transgender performance artist, choreographer & story-teller Arrie Davidson helms the socially progressive company, KineticArchitecture Dance Theatre and their first evening-length work, Wonder/Through the Looking-Glass Houses.

Skewering the tales of Lewis Carroll and creating a world of violent reflection and taboo transformation, Davidson will portray the White Rabbit with a Marilyn Monroe twist representing phantom icons never quite in the right place at the right time. Favorites Alice, Madd Hatter, Cheshire Cat, The Queen of Hearts and more collide in an identity crisis resembling Burning Man at Versailles.

Wonder/Through the Looking-Glass Houses is being developed during Davidson’s work as a 2016 Dixon Place Artist-in-Residence.