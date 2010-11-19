Time: August 6, 2018 at 10am to August 15, 2018 at 7pm
Location: Kozlova Dance Conservatory
Street: 509 Westport Avenue
City/Town: Norwalk, Ct.
Website or Map: http://www.vkdcny.com
Phone: 203.810.4442
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Valentina Kozlova has been honored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York as a 2018 "Distinguished Immigrant." The full page announcement in the July 4th issue of The New York Times included Kozlova for "the invaluable role that immigrants play in helping to advance our society, culture, and economy."
In other news, Kozlova announces the relocation of her Dance Conservatory from midtown Manhattan to Norwalk, Ct. A summer intensive will take place August 6-15, with the season opening September 10.
