Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Time: March 18, 2019 at 12pm to March 23, 2019 at 6pm
Location: Symphony Space
Street: 2537 Broadway
City/Town: New York
Phone: 2128645400
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: yesterday
Valentina Kozlova announces the 9th annual International Ballet Competition, March 18-23 at Symphony Space. More than 100 dancers from around the world will come to NY to dance for company contracts and scholarships to international dance academies, including the Vaganova Academy in St. Petersburg. Jury includes Andris Liepa, Charles Jude, Nikolai Tsiskaridzke, Paul McCrae and more. An opportunity to see exceptional young artists from countries from Russia to Brazil.
