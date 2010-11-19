Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Valentina Kozlova announces the 9th annual International Ballet Competition, March 18-23 at Symphony Space. More than 100 dancers from around the world will come to NY to dance for company contracts and scholarships to international dance academies, including the Vaganova Academy in St. Petersburg. Jury includes Andris Liepa, Charles Jude, Nikolai Tsiskaridzke, Paul McCrae and more. An opportunity to see exceptional young artists from countries from Russia to Brazil.