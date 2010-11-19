Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

The 8th annual Kozlova International Ballet Competition will take place March 25-30 at Symphony Space, NYC. The 2018 event will be dedicated to the memory of Rudolf Nureyev on the 80th Anniversary of his birth. More than 100 dancers from around the world, both classical and contemporary, will gather to dance for scholarships and company contracts before a panel led by Andris Liepa and including Charles Jude, Victoria Morgan and Nikolai Tsiskaridze. Rounds will take place for the first three days; Finals on Thursday; Awards Announcements and Gala Performance on Friday. For daily schedules and more information please visit www.vkibc.org