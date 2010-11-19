Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Time: March 25, 2018 at 2pm to March 30, 2018 at 6pm
Location: Symphony Space
Street: 2537 Broadway (at 95th St)
City/Town: NYC
Website or Map: http://www.vkibc.org
Phone: 212.864.5400
Event Type: ballet, and, modern, dance, competition
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
The 8th annual Kozlova International Ballet Competition will take place March 25-30 at Symphony Space, NYC. The 2018 event will be dedicated to the memory of Rudolf Nureyev on the 80th Anniversary of his birth. More than 100 dancers from around the world, both classical and contemporary, will gather to dance for scholarships and company contracts before a panel led by Andris Liepa and including Charles Jude, Victoria Morgan and Nikolai Tsiskaridze. Rounds will take place for the first three days; Finals on Thursday; Awards Announcements and Gala Performance on Friday. For daily schedules and more information please visit www.vkibc.org
