Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Valentina Kozlova, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet, presents the 7th annual Kozlova International Ballet Competition, rewarding excellence in both classical and modern dance. Semi-finals have already been held in Argentina and Russia. New York will see Rounds on Tuesday & Wednesday, Rounds for contemporary dance on Thursday, and the Finals for all on Friday. Saturday will bring presentation of the medals, scholarships to schools around the world, and contracts with dance companies, followed by a Gala Performance with medalists, guests Les Ballets Trockadero, and an award to Arthur Mitchell, former principal dancer with New York City Ballet and founder of Dance Theatre of Harlem. Mitchell will be honored for his major contributions to the dance world over the years. Over 100 entrants, ages 11 to 25 will gather from many countries to dance for a remarkable jury led by Andris Liepa and including Julio Bocca, Nina Ananiashvili, Nikolai Tsiskaridze, and many other internationally renowned dance figures. Each day's schedule and events are different, so please visit the website for specifics.